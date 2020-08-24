Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Partnerships

    Inaugural Partnerships

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas greets Major General Abdelraouf A. Moussa Mohamed, the Defense Attache of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United States at Camp Mabry in Austin, TX on August 24, 2020 in honor of the new state partnership between Texas and Egypt. The Texas Military Department is proud to work side-by-side with state partners from Egypt to promote defense cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

