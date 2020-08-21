200821-N-HG846-0052 COLON, Panama (August 21, 2020) Lt. James Whittlesey, the executive officer of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14), drives the ship to the pier in Colon, Panama. Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

