200821-N-HG846-0038 COLON, Panama (August 21, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Diego Ramirez (right) aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) directs Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bryan Vargas (left) to let out the anchor chain while Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Brian Rady (center) prepares the pelican hook for anchoring in Colon, Panama, August 21. . Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

