    200821-N-HG846-0060 [Image 1 of 3]

    200821-N-HG846-0060

    PANAMA

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Serianni 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200821-N-HG846-0060 COLON, Panama (August 21, 2020) Lt. James Whittlesey, the executive officer of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14), drives the ship to the pier while the harbor pilot directs alignment in Colon, Panama. Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

