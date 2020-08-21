Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW PIER [Image 3 of 5]

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW PIER

    JAPAN

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200821-N-HH215-1044
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Pier 5 is detached from the shore during a ground breaking ceremony for its replacement. This temporary floating pier, which first arrived to CFAY in 1950, will be replaced with a fixed pier to be used by Forward Deployed Naval Forces ships stationed at Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 02:30
    Photo ID: 6325392
    VIRIN: 200821-N-HH215-1044
    Resolution: 6487x4634
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW PIER [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

