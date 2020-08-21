200821-N-NB144-0001

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Pier 5 is detached from the shore during a ground breaking ceremony for its replacement. This temporary floating pier, which first arrived to CFAY in 1950, will be replaced with a fixed pier to be used by Forward Deployed Naval Forces ships stationed at Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 02:30 Photo ID: 6325395 VIRIN: 200821-N-NB144-0001 Resolution: 5836x3284 Size: 18.24 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW PIER [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.