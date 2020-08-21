FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW PIER

200821-N-HH215-1026

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) – Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer, participates in a ground breaking ceremony for the replacement of CFAY’s Pier 5. This temporary floating pier, which first arrived to CFAY in 1950, will be replaced with a fixed pier to be used by Forward Deployed Naval Forces ships stationed at Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

