Master Sgt. Duane Derick, an observer/controller/trainer with the 3rd Battalion, 309th Training Regiment, 78th Training Division, provides a lane briefing to U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during warrior task training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020, as Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, left, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Lt. Col. Luke Falk, commander, 3rd Bn., 309th Training Regiment, listen. This lane training is part of Operation Ready Warrior, an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:57 Photo ID: 6325248 VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-155 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.72 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: BATH, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Observing Training [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.