Lane Briefing

Major Gen. A.C. Roper, left, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, observes warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. Roper visited Fort McCoy to observe Operation Ready Warrior, an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

