    Talking to Troops [Image 1 of 3]

    Talking to Troops

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Major Gen. A.C. Roper, right, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks to Army Reserve Soldiers about taking care of each other while observing Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. Operation Ready Warrior is an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:57
