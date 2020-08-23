Major Gen. A.C. Roper, right, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks to Army Reserve Soldiers about taking care of each other while observing Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. Operation Ready Warrior is an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6325246
|VIRIN:
|200823-A-SX453-061
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talking to Troops [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
