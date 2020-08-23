U.S. Air Force Reserve Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist prepares to jump out of the back of a C-130J Super Hercules during a training flight as part of the Rally in the Valley fly in on Aug. 23, 2020. Eight C-130s and Reserve and Guard partners converge to participate in a week-long training event. The exercise was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios. SERE experts train aircrew how to survive in the most remote and hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Airman Nathan Byrnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:26 Photo ID: 6325232 VIRIN: 200823-F-ZP902-0001 Resolution: 4002x5163 Size: 1005.27 KB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rally in the Valley 2020 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.