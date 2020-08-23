Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rally in the Valley 2020 [Image 4 of 5]

    Rally in the Valley 2020

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    913th Airlift Group

    Air Force Reserve loadmaster prepares a cargo bundle as the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over a drop zone at Charleston, West Virginia, Aug. 23, 2020. Eight C-130s and Reserve and Guard partners converge to participate in a week-long training event. The exercise was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Airman Nathan Byrnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:26
    Photo ID: 6325231
    VIRIN: 200823-F-ZP902-0002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rally in the Valley 2020 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

