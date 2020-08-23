Rally in the Valley 2020

Air Force Reserve loadmaster watches the descent of cargo as it glides toward a drop zone after a training airdrop from multiple C-130 aircraft at Charleston, West Virginia, Aug. 23, 2020. Eight C-130s and Reserve and Guard partners converge to participate in a week-long training event. The exercise was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Airman Nathan Byrnes)

