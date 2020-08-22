Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Fireman Thanh Le, from El Paso, Texas, center, mans a hose during damage control training in a main engine room aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

