Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keiana Morris, from Harlem, N.Y., mans a hose during damage control training in a main engine room aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

