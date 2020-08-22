PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 22, 2020) Fireman Dane Belflower, from Byron, Ga., right, fights a simulated fire with hose team leader Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tionna Karpinski, from Grand Rapids, Mich., during damage control training in a main engine room aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 20:53 Photo ID: 6325206 VIRIN: 200822-N-CL550-1939 Resolution: 4982x3282 Size: 956.69 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.