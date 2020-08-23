Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas

A Coast Guard pollution responder observes the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel for possible pollution impacts Aug. 23, 2020, after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd sank in Corpus Chrisiti, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020, with reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

