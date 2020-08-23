Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas

    Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A Coast Guard pollution responder observes the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel for possible pollution impacts Aug. 23, 2020, after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd sank in Corpus Chrisiti, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020, with reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

