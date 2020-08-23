A Coast Guard pollution responder observes the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel for possible pollution impacts Aug. 23, 2020, after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd sank in Corpus Chrisiti, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at 8:12 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020, with reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6325121
|VIRIN:
|200823-G-G0108-1005
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies continue to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT