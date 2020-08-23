104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour

Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, 104th Fighter Wing command chief, address Airmen from the 104th Logistics Readiness Squadron as part of a walking tour August, 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The commander and command chief spoke to the 104th LRS about recent base events and policy updates. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

