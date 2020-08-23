Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, 104th Fighter Wing command chief, address Airmen from the 104th Logistics Readiness Squadron as part of a walking tour August, 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The commander and command chief spoke to the 104th LRS about recent base events and policy updates. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6325012
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-TN372-1004
|Resolution:
|6489x4635
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
