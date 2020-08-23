Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour [Image 2 of 5]

    104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, 104th Fighter Wing command chief, address Airmen from the 104th Logistics Readiness Squadron as part of a walking tour August, 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The commander and command chief spoke to the 104th LRS about recent happenings on base.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

