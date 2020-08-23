Lt. Col. Christopher Olson, 104th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate, received a meritorious service medal for his work during the COVID-19 response mission. Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, 104th Fighter Wing command chief, address Airmen from 104th Fighter Wing Headquarters as part of a walking tour August, 23, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Camille Lienau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6325018 VIRIN: 200823-Z-TN372-1029 Resolution: 6238x4456 Size: 3.11 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing leadership conduct walking tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.