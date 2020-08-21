Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Plans Airman gets people and equipment where they need to be [Image 3 of 3]

    MA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Miranda Piangerelli is responsible for precise planning and organization. She ensures that equipment and people are where they need to be when they need to be there. This job is crucial as airmen such as Piangerelli work in conjunction with other organizations to make sure every mission is safe, successful and goes according to their plan.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Plans Airman gets people and equipment where they need to be [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

