Logistics Plans Airman gets people and equipment where they need to be

“I have been working at Barnes for almost four years,” said Piangerelli. “In my time, I have worked to help with the planning and execution of all deployment functions on the base from coordinating airlift, to loading airplanes.”



Airmen like Piangerelli work in conjunction with other organizations to make sure every mission is safe, successful, and goes according to plan.



“I chose this job because you get amazing opportunities to travel and you get to meet a lot of people from different backgrounds,” said Piangerelli. “So far, I have been to Germany and Florida. In Germany we mainly focused on training and I learned about support agreements. We also focused on some aspects of the job that we don’t typically cover at home-station.”



Logistics plans is a career field for detail oriented and adaptable people who are willing to work hard and are proficient in project management. Logistic Plans Airmen also need to be effective communicators as they work with leadership across the world.



Master Sgt. Matthew Barkyoumb, 104th FW Logistics Plans Supervisor also works in Logistic Plans and performs base support planning processes. Logistics Plans also deals with planning all supply and troop movement aspects of deployments.



“Essentially we plan all of the deployment’s aspects from the start, to getting airlift, to loading cargo, and then we plan the return as well, '' said Barkyoumb. “We do so many things in this shop. It's so diverse and you have to work with every agency on the base. Everything is at wing level, so it can be kind of intimidating when we have new Airmen because they will be dealing with base leadership on almost a daily basis.”



Piangerelli is excited to progress in her career field and gain more responsibilities as a Logistics Plans Airman. Outside of the base, Piangerelli works as a pharmacy technician at CVS and is on track to get a Bachelors in Science from Westfield State University.

