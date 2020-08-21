Logistics Plans Airman gets people and equipment where they need to be

Senior Airman Miranda Piangerelli is responsible for precise planning and organization. She ensures that equipment and people are where they need to be when they need to be there. This job is crucial as airmen such as Piangerelli work in conjunction with other organizations to make sure every mission is safe, successful and goes according to their plan.

(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

