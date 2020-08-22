Chief Master Sgt. Tom Orifice, 104th Mission Support Group superintendent, leads 104th Fighter Wing ceremonies Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Members of the 104 FW gathered for Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete's Assumption of Command ceremony for the 104th Medical Group and Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee's Assumption of Authority ceremony officially welcoming him as the 104 FW command chief (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 12:37 Photo ID: 6324983 VIRIN: 200822-Z-IE380-1021 Resolution: 2857x3572 Size: 3.96 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.