    104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief [Image 1 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, and Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete, salute the American flag during the playing of the national anthem Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The national anthem was preceeding Prete's Assumption of Command ceremony for the 104th Medical Group and Barbee's Assumption of Authority ceremony officially welcoming him as the 104 FW command chief (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

