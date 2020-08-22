104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief

Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee, and Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete, salute the American flag during the playing of the national anthem Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The national anthem was preceeding Prete's Assumption of Command ceremony for the 104th Medical Group and Barbee's Assumption of Authority ceremony officially welcoming him as the 104 FW command chief (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

