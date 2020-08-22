104th Fighter Wing gains new command chief

Chief Master Sgt. Brett Barbee salutes Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, during his assumption of authority ceremony to officially welcome him as the 104th Fighter Wing command chief Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Barbee is an active duty Chief serving as the 104 FW command chief as part of a total force initiative. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

