Personnel at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans conduct a logistics planning meeting ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to the Gulf Coast, at Sector New Orleans, August 23, 2020. Sector New Orleans were preparing for the possibility that the two storms would make landfall closely after one another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6324934
|VIRIN:
|200823-G-UI834-1022
|Resolution:
|6166x4115
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
