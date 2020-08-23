Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Capt. Will Watson, sector commander, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, listens during a logistics planning meeting ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to the Gulf Coast, at Sector New Orleans, August 23, 2020. Sector New Orleans was preparing for the possibility that the two storms would make landfall closely after on another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

Date Taken: 08.23.2020
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US