Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Personnel at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans conduct a logistics planning meeting ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to the Gulf Coast, at Sector New Orleans, August 23, 2020. Sector New Orleans were preparing for the possibility that the two storms would make landfall closely after one another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 11:20
    Photo ID: 6324932
    VIRIN: 200823-G-UI834-1020
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.81 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura
    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura
    Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    District Eight
    Sector New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Laura
    Marco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT