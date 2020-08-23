Personnel at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans conduct a logistics planning meeting ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura to the Gulf Coast, at Sector New Orleans, August 23, 2020. Sector New Orleans were preparing for the possibility that the two storms would make landfall closely after one another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 11:20 Photo ID: 6324932 VIRIN: 200823-G-UI834-1020 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19.81 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.