Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces

Iraqi Brig. Gen. Muhammed Salah, Deputy for Prime Minister National Operational Center, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, Deputy Commander for Operations, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, participate in a signing ceremony to officially transfer Camp Taji to the Iraqi Security Forces at Camp Taji, Iraq, August 23, 2020. The Coalition is adjusting its positioning in Iraq as part of long-planned adjustments to the force, due to Iraqi Security Forces' success in the campaign against Daesh. The Coalition’s military movements are conducted in coordination with the Government of Iraq. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tescia Mims)

Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Location: TAJI, IQ