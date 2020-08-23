Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces [Image 2 of 5]

    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces

    TAJI, IRAQ

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tescia Mims 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi Brig. Gen. Muhammed Salah, Deputy for Prime Minister National Operational Center, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, Deputy Commander for Operations, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, participate in a signing ceremony to officially transfer Camp Taji to the Iraqi Security Forces at Camp Taji, Iraq, August 23, 2020. The Coalition is adjusting its positioning in Iraq as part of long-planned adjustments to the force, due to Iraqi Security Forces' success in the campaign against Daesh. The Coalition’s military movements are conducted in coordination with the Government of Iraq. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tescia Mims)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 06:43
    Photo ID: 6324921
    VIRIN: 200823-A-PO724-825
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: TAJI, IQ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tescia Mims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces
    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces
    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces
    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces
    Coalition transfers Camp Taji to Iraqi Security Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Taji
    US
    Coalition Forces
    Communication
    Coalition
    Soldiers
    Iraq
    Army
    Base transfer
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Defeat Daesh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT