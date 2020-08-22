Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Absorbent boom surrounds the dredge vessel Waymon L Boyd in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel Aug. 22, 2020. Approximately 6000 feet of absorbent boom has been placed around the dredge vessel to help mitigate possible environmental impacts. (Courtesy photo)

    fire
    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    texas
    Boom
    absorbent boom
    Vessel Waymon L Boyd

