Absorbent boom surrounds the dredge vessel Waymon L Boyd in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel Aug. 22, 2020. Approximately 6000 feet of absorbent boom has been placed around the dredge vessel to help mitigate possible environmental impacts. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:28
|Photo ID:
|6324635
|VIRIN:
|200822-G-G0108-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
