The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies search Aug. 22, 2020, for the missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd which caught fire Aug. 21 in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The fire onboard was extinguished after the vessel broke apart and sunk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 12:28 Photo ID: 6324633 VIRIN: 200822-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.74 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.