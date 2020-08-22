The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies search Aug. 22, 2020, for the missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd which caught fire Aug. 21 in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The fire onboard was extinguished after the vessel broke apart and sunk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 12:28
|Photo ID:
|6324633
|VIRIN:
|200822-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT