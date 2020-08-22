Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies search Aug. 22, 2020, for the missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd which caught fire Aug. 21 in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The fire onboard was extinguished after the vessel broke apart and sunk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues to search for missing dredge vessel crew members in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

