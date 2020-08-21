Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Airman Jan Valle 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress taxiis prior to takeoff, Aug. 21, 2020, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber missions enhance readiness and provide the training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 06:01
    Photo ID: 6324519
    VIRIN: 200821-F-AV821-1620
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Minot Air Force Base
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    5 BW
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

