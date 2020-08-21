Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Airman Jan Valle 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 23rd Bomb Squadron prepare for a mission, Aug. 21, 2020, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber missions enable aircrews to maintain a high state or readiness proficiency, and validated our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 06:01
    Photo ID: 6324514
    VIRIN: 200821-F-AV821-1364
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training
    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Minot Air Force Base
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    5 BW
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT