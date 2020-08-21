Airmen from the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ensure aircraft readiness prior to takeoff, Aug. 21, 2020, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The readiness of the 5th AMXS enables the U.S. Air Force is engaged and ready with credible forces to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 06:01 Photo ID: 6324515 VIRIN: 200821-F-AV821-1390 Resolution: 4096x2730 Size: 591.54 KB Location: ND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.