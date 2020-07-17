Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 25 of 28]

    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz hosts the Gold Ancient Mariner change of watch, as Capt. Patrick Culver becomes the 16th Gold Ancient Mariner, assuming the honorary title from retiring Capt. Stephen Matadobra, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer with the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, and recognizes the service and sacrifice of a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6324052
    VIRIN: 200717-G-BN624-0245
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony
    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard commandant
    Karl Schultz
    Gold Ancient Mariner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT