Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz hosts the Gold Ancient Mariner change of watch, as Capt. Patrick Culver becomes the 16th Gold Ancient Mariner, assuming the honorary title from retiring Capt. Stephen Matadobra, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer with the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, and recognizes the service and sacrifice of a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:04 Photo ID: 6324052 VIRIN: 200717-G-BN624-0245 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.6 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.