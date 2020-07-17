Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony

Outgoing Gold Ancient Mariner Capt. Stephen Matadobra passes the ceremonial ancient mariner hat to the incoming Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Patrick Culver, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer with the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, and recognizes the service and sacrifice of a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

