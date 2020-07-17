Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz salutes the incoming Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Patrick Culver, as the outgoing Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Stephen Matadobra, looks on, at the Gold Ancient Mariner change of watch, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer with the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, and recognizes the service and sacrifice of a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:02 Photo ID: 6324051 VIRIN: 200717-G-BN624-0323 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.81 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.