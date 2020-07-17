Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 24 of 28]

    Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz salutes the incoming Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Patrick Culver, as the outgoing Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Stephen Matadobra, looks on, at the Gold Ancient Mariner change of watch, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer with the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, and recognizes the service and sacrifice of a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:02
    Photo ID: 6324051
    VIRIN: 200717-G-BN624-0323
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard commandant
    Karl Schultz
    Gold Ancient Mariner

