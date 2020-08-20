Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times

Blind in both eyes after being struck by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Iraq, retired Marine Cpl. Matt Bradford attributes his road back from anger and depression to a positive attitude, active encouragement from friends, and the love and support of his wife and children.

