Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times [Image 2 of 3]

    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Soldiers from Fort Knox, Kentucky, listen as retired Master Sgt. Chris Corbin shares his combat experiences with 7th Special Forces Group and difficulties recovering from the loss of his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:18
    Photo ID: 6323757
    VIRIN: 200820-A-QT978-0011
    Resolution: 5255x3806
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times
    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times
    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times

    TAGS

    Soldier
    veteran
    Fort Knox
    suicide
    Medal of Honor
    Kentucky
    wounded warrior
    suicide awareness
    Leroy Petry
    Operation Warrior Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT