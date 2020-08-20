Medal of Honor recipient retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry shares his experiences during after the firefight that earned him the award and left him injured. Petry and three other veterans spent time at Fort Knox Aug. 20-21, 2020, to encourage Soldiers and civilian employees to build resilience among their ranks and help each other through suicidal issues.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6323755 VIRIN: 200820-A-QT978-0012 Resolution: 4911x3305 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.