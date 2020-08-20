Medal of Honor recipient retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry shares his experiences during after the firefight that earned him the award and left him injured. Petry and three other veterans spent time at Fort Knox Aug. 20-21, 2020, to encourage Soldiers and civilian employees to build resilience among their ranks and help each other through suicidal issues.
Wounded warriors encourage Fort Knox Soldiers to stay resilient in tough times
