Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord prepare the Textron Aerosonde HQ for its assessment. Data gathered during the evaluation will be critical to determining the requirements necessary to acquire a replacement for the present UAS. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:28 Photo ID: 6323474 VIRIN: 200722-A-VI575-508 Resolution: 1421x676 Size: 255.17 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.