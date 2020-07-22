Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 3 of 3]

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Joint Modernization Command

    Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord prepare the Textron Aerosonde HQ for its assessment. Data gathered during the evaluation will be critical to determining the requirements necessary to acquire a replacement for the present UAS. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:28
    Photo ID: 6323474
    VIRIN: 200722-A-VI575-508
    Resolution: 1421x676
    Size: 255.17 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Texas
    JMC
    Joint Modernization Command
    Multi-Domain Operations
    MDO

