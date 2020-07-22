Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord prepare the Textron Aerosonde HQ for its assessment. Data gathered during the evaluation will be critical to determining the requirements necessary to acquire a replacement for the present UAS. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6323474
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-VI575-508
|Resolution:
|1421x676
|Size:
|255.17 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT