Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell, Ky., have been assigned the Martin UAV V-BAT during the FTAUS capabilities assessment. The intent of the assessment is for each unit to evaluate their assigned system in a realistic, tough training environment. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:28
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS, by Jonathan Koester
