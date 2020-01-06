Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 2 of 3]

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, at Fort Campbell, Ky., have been assigned the Martin UAV V-BAT during the FTAUS capabilities assessment. The intent of the assessment is for each unit to evaluate their assigned system in a realistic, tough training environment. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:28
    Photo ID: 6323447
    VIRIN: 200601-A-VI575-124
    Resolution: 5177x3451
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS
    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS
    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Texas
    JMC
    Joint Modernization Command
    Multi-Domain Operations
    MDO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT