JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, execute the air vehicle control handoff capabilities with the Arcturus UAV's JUMP 20 in a simulated urban environment during the Army's FTUAS capability assessment, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The landing and subsequent takeoff showed the ability of the UAS to take off and land in a confined area without the need for a runway. (Program Executive Office, Aviation photo)

