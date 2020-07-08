Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, execute the air vehicle control handoff capabilities with the Arcturus UAV's JUMP 20 in a simulated urban environment during the Army's FTUAS capability assessment, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The landing and subsequent takeoff showed the ability of the UAS to take off and land in a confined area without the need for a runway. (Program Executive Office, Aviation photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6323445
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-VI575-984
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
JMC gathers Soldier feedback on possible replacements for Shadow UAS
