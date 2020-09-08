MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TRAIN TO RESPOND TO CHEMICAL HAZARDS IN THE FIELD

Soldiers with the 631st Chemical Company decontaminate their chemical reconnaissance team after a training scenario on Aug. 9, 2020 at the Missoula Armed Forces Center in Missoula, Mont. The Soldiers wore the Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DRSKO) system for training purposes.

The 631st Chemical Company trains to conduct chemical reconnaissance missions stateside and in deployment settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)

