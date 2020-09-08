Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TRAIN TO RESPOND TO CHEMICAL HAZARDS IN THE FIELD

    MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TRAIN TO RESPOND TO CHEMICAL HAZARDS IN THE FIELD

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Spc. Catherine Gondeiro 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 631st Chemical Company decontaminate their chemical reconnaissance team after a training scenario on Aug. 9, 2020 at the Missoula Armed Forces Center in Missoula, Mont. The Soldiers wore the Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DRSKO) system for training purposes.
    The 631st Chemical Company trains to conduct chemical reconnaissance missions stateside and in deployment settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)

    This work, MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TRAIN TO RESPOND TO CHEMICAL HAZARDS IN THE FIELD, by SPC Catherine Gondeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

