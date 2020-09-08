MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TRAIN TO RESPOND TO CHEMICAL HAZARDS IN THE FIELD

Soldiers with the 631st Chemical Company evaluate an unknown lab during a training scenario on Aug. 9, 2020 at the Missoula Armed Forces Center in Missoula, Mont. Both Soldiers are wearing the Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DRSKO) system for training purposes.

The 631st Chemical Company trains to conduct chemical reconnaissance missions stateside and in deployment settings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Caty Gondeiro)

